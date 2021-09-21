Stars in the House Welcomes Casts of Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons September 21

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Game Night on Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—September 21 featuring cast members from two classic, long-running TV series: Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons.

Little House's Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls Wilder), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Matthew Laborteaux (Albert Quinn Ingalls), and Karen Grassle (Caroline Ingalls) will take on The Waltons' Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton), Eric Scott (Benjamin Walton), and Leslie Winston (Cindy Brunson Walton). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

