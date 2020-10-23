Stars in the House Welcomes Cats Alums JoAnn Hunter, Matt Zarley, Randy Slovacek, More, October 23

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes former Cats cast members JoAnn Hunter, Matt Zarley, Randy Slovacek, Leslie Ellis, and Jonathan Cerullo October 23 at 8 PM ET.

The stream is concurrent with With Love, Now and Forever! CATS4COVIDRELIEF—featuring more than 30 former cast members from the third national tour of Cats—which also premieres October 23 at 8 PM ET at BroadwayCares.org, where it will be available to view through October 27.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

