Stars in the House Welcomes Chicken & Biscuits' Cleo King, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and More October 18

Playbill Universe   Stars in the House Welcomes Chicken & Biscuits' Cleo King, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and More October 18
By Andrew Gans
Oct 18, 2021
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—celebrates Douglas Lyons’ family comedy Chicken & Biscuits with a game night October 18. The new play officially opened October 10 at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre.

Guests include co-stars Cleo King, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and NaTasha Yvette Williams as well as director Zhailon Levingston. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

WATCH: What to Expect From Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

