Stars in the House Welcomes Christine Baranski and TikTok Stars April 21

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Tony winner Christine Baranski, Tony nominee and Ratatouille performer-collaborator Kevin Chamberlin, and Bridgerton the TikTok Musical creators Emily Bear and Abigal Barlow April 21.

EXCLUSIVE: Bridgerton is TikTok's Latest Musical — The Writers Share a Track and Discuss Future Plans

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

