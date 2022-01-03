Stars in the House Welcomes Come From Away's Josh Breckenridge, Sharon Wheatley, More January 3

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host the live streamed series.

Stars in the House—the live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—presents another Game Night January 3 featuring cast members from the hit Broadway musical Come From Away.

Guests include Josh Breckenridge, Holly Ann Butler, Happy McPartlin, and Sharon Wheatley as well as comic-writer Jack Plotnick. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

The evening benefits Your Kids, Our Kids, contributing towards defraying the operational costs of Stars in the House. Donations up to $2,500 will be matched by Dona Early.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

