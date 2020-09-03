Stars in the House Welcomes Comic Lewis Black September 3

By Andrew Gans
Sep 03, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes comic Lewis Black September 3.

Black has appeared on Broadway in his solo shows Black to the Future and Running on Empty as well as in the limited run of Celebrity Autobiography. The stream will be available beginning at 8 PM ET above.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Honors Lewis Black

Williamstown Theatre Festival Honors Lewis Black

Comedian, actor and writer Lewis Black was the honored guest at the Williamstown Theatre Festival's annual gala Nov. 17, 2008. Here is a look at a few of those in attendance at the event, held at the famed Manhattan eatery Cirpiani.

8 PHOTOS
Honoree Lewis Black
Honoree Lewis Black Hechler Photographers
Brooks Ashmanskas
Brooks Ashmanskas Hechler Photographers
Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner Hechler Photographers
Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht Hechler Photographers
Nate Corddry
Nate Corddry Hechler Photographers
John Patrick Walker and Hope Davis
John Patrick Walker and Hope Davis Hechler Photographers
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker Hechler Photographers
Campbell Scott and Katherine McElfresh
Campbell Scott and Katherine McElfresh Hechler Photographers
