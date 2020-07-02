Stars in the House Welcomes Comics Colette Hawley, Rebecca Drysdale, and Wendy Liebman

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes comics Rebecca Drysdale, Colette Hawley, and Wendy Liebman July 2 at 8 PM.

Watch the stream above. Money raised will go to The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and has also benefited NAACP's Legal Defense Fund.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

