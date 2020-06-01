Stars in the House Welcomes Director Schele Williams

Proceeds from the June 1 stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Schele Williams and friends June 1 at 8 PM. Williams was seen on Broadway in Aida and was also the associate director for Motown the Musical. She is scheduled to direct the revival of Elton John, Tim Rice, and David Henry Hwang's Aida, which will now premiere in Germany in spring 2022.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn.



To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

