Stars in the House Welcomes Director Schele Williams January 21

Williams will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to discuss the creation of their "Seasons of Love" and "Let the Sunshine In" inauguration mash-up.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes director Schele Williams January 21 at 8 PM ET.

Rudetsky, Wesley, and Williams created a video for the January 20 broadcast of Celebrating America, the inaugural festivities honoring President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Recorded by over 35 Broadway performers who contributed from throughout the country from their own homes, the video featured a mash-up of two classic Broadway anthems: Rent's "Seasons of Love" and Hair's "Let the Sunshine In." Williams is also slated to direct the forthcoming revival of the Disney musical Aida (having appeared in the original Broadway cast).

Guests will also include performers Andy Karl, BD Wong, Charlotte d’Amboise, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Javier Muñoz, Jenna Ushkowitz, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Orfeh and editors Jabari Payne and Shelbie Rassler.

Watch Over 35 Broadway Stars Usher in a 'Season of Love' During Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Inauguration Celebration

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—now streaming Tuesday-Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

