Stars in the House Welcomes Disaster!'s Paul Castree, JoAnn M. Hunter, Jack Plotnick, More April 2

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Disaster!'s Paul Castree, JoAnn M. Hunter, Jack Plotnick, More April 2
By Andrew Gans
Apr 02, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a game night with members of the cast and creative team of Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick's 2016 Broadway musical Disaster! April 2.

Guests include Plotnick, Paul Castree, Casey Garvin, JoAnn M. Hunter, Travis Kent, Maggie McDowell, and Catherine Rickafort. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back at Seth Rudetsky's Disaster! on Broadway

Look Back at Seth Rudetsky's Disaster! on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Catherine Ricafort, Roger Bart, Baylee Littrell, Seth Rudetsky, Rachel York, Kevin Chamberlin and Olivia Phillip in <i>Disaster! </i>
Catherine Ricafort, Roger Bart, Baylee Littrell, Seth Rudetsky, Rachel York, Kevin Chamberlin, and Olivia Phillip Jeremy Daniel
Adam Pascal and Kerry Butler in <i>Disaster! </i>
Adam Pascal and Kerry Butler Jeremy Daniel
Rachel York in<i> Disaster!</i>
Rachel York Jeremy Daniel
Jennifer Simard in <i>Disaster! </i>
Jennifer Simard Jeremy Daniel
Roger Bart and Kerry Butler in <i>Disaster! </i>
Roger Bart and Kerry Butler Jeremy Daniel
Adam Pascal and Max Crumm in <i>Disaster!</i>
Adam Pascal and Max Crumm Jeremy Daniel
Faith Prince, Kevin Chamberlin and Kerry Butler in <i>Disaster!</i>
Faith Prince, Kevin Chamberlin, and Kerry Butler Jeremy Daniel
Rachel York, Seth Rudetsky and Baylee Littrell in <i>Disater! </i>
Rachel York, Seth Rudetsky, and Baylee Littrell Jeremy Daniel
Disaster_Prod_HR
Lacretta Nicole and Jennifer Simard Jeremy Daniel
Casey Garvin, Manoel Feliciano, Lacretta Nicole, Olivia Phillip and Travis Kent in <i>Disaster! </i>
Casey Garvin, Manoel Feliciano, Lacretta Nicole, Olivia Phillip, and Travis Kent Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.