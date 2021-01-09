Stars in the House Welcomes Dreamgirls Stars Lillias White, Roz Ryan, and Kecia Lewis-Evans January 9

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Dreamgirls Stars Lillias White, Roz Ryan, and Kecia Lewis-Evans January 9
By Andrew Gans
Jan 09, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes several actors who have played the role of Effie in the Tony-nominated musical Dreamgirls January 9.

Guests include Tony winner Lillias White, Roz Ryan, and Kecia Lewis-Evans. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—now streaming Tuesday-Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.


Revisit the 1987 Revival of Dreamgirls Starring Lillias White

Revisit the 1987 Revival of Dreamgirls Starring Lillias White

12 PHOTOS
Alisa Gyse, Arnetia Walker, and Lillias White in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Alisa Gyse, Arnetia Walker, and Lillias White in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Alisa Gyse, Lillias White, and Arnetia Walker in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Alisa Gyse, Lillias White, Arnetia Walker, and cast of Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White and Kevyn Morrow in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White and Kevyn Morrow in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Kevyn Morrow in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Kevyn Morrow in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White, Alisa Gyse, and Arnetia Walker in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White, Alisa Gyse, and Arnetia Walker in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Roy L. Jones, Kevyn Morrow, Herbert Rawlings, Jr., and Weyman Thompson in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Roy L. Jones, Kevyn Morrow, Herbert Rawlings, Jr., and Weyman Thompson in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White and Weyman Thompson in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White and Weyman Thompson in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Alisa Gyse in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Alisa Gyse in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.