Stars in the House Welcomes Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens Stars December 2

Stopping by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series are J. Harrison Ghee, Jayne Houdyshell, Marisha Wallace, Robin Lord Taylor, and Vicki Lewis.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes performers from the recent benefit stream of Bill Russell and Janet Hood's Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens December 2 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell, J. Harrison Ghee, Marisha Wallace, Robin Lord Taylor, and Vicki Lewis. The stream of the 1989 revue, available through December 5, benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

READ: Norm Lewis, Lena Hall, Nathan Lane, More Headline Streaming Benefit of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

