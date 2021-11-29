Stars in the House Welcomes Emmy Winner Sharon Gless November 29

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—welcomes Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sharon Gless November 29.

The stage and screen star will discuss her upcoming new memoir Apparently There Were Complaints, which chronicles her five decades as a Hollywood performer, including her work on Cagney & Lacey, Queer as Folk, Burn Notice, and more. Gless also appeared on the London stage in Misery and Chapter Two. Apparently There Were Complaints will be released December 7 via Simon & Schuster.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.