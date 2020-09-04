Stars in the House Welcomes Flower Drum Song's Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, More September 4

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 2002 Tony-nominated revival of Flower Drum Song September 4. Watch the stream in the video above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tony winner Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and Alvin Ing, librettist David Henry Hwang, and Tony recipient Baayork Lee, who appeared in the original 1958 production of the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II musical.

The reworking of Flower Drum Song officially opened on Broadway in October 2002. Featuring direction and choreography by Robert Longbottom and a new book by Tony winner Hwang, the musical played 25 previews and 169 performances. The production was nominated for three 2003 Tony Awards.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There will be no Stars in the House streams over the Labor Day weekend. The series returns September 8.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

