Stars in the House Welcomes Former Rizzos Rosie O'Donnell, Maureen McCormick, Megan Mullally, More

By Andrew Gans
Jul 18, 2020
 
The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights several actors who played Rizzo in the 1994 revival of Grease July 18 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Rosie O'Donnell, who created the role in the revival, plus Joely Fisher (Ellen), Maureen McCormick (The Brady Bunch), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), and Mackenzie Phillips (One Day At a Time). Rudetsky was part of the revival’s music department for the entire run. Watch the stream above.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Look Back at the 1994 Broadway Revival of Grease

Grease opened at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre on May 11, 1994.

