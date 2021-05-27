Stars in the House Welcomes George Salazar, Jason Danieley, Howard McGillin, More May 27

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents another game night May 27.
Joining Rudetsky and Wesley are
George Salazar, Jason Danieley, and Tony nominee Howard McGillin and his husband Richard Samson.
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.
Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.
Snack Attack With
Be More Chill’s George Salazar
The star shares how he beats the summer heat, taking us to Christina Tosi’s award-winning bakery.
For George Salazar, the joy and levity that summer brings is palpable.
Marc J. Franklin
“I love that everyone is out and enjoying it. I feel like people are more social in the summer months. The social aspects of it are amazing!”
Marc J. Franklin
To beat the heat, Salazar frequently visits Milk Bar, Christina Tosi’s award-winning bakery. “My sister introduced me to Milk Bar. I’ve been a huge fan of it for as long as I can remember. Christina Tosi is one of my culinary heroes. I have such a sweet tooth, and there is a joy and a child-like wonder to Milk Bar!”
Marc J. Franklin
"As adults, it’s so hustle-bustle all the time. It’s really nice to find a little haven to go to where your inner child awakens. I like to bring my friends to Milk Bar because it is such a departure from the hectic nature of life. And who doesn’t love a weird ice cream? Like, cereal milk ice cream – who knew it would be so good!"
Marc J. Franklin
Marc J. Franklin
That’s not to say that Salazar’s summer has been all play—the actor has been hard at work bringing the highly anticipated new York premiere of
Be More Chill to the stage. “Here we are three years later, and we’re doing this show in new York City,” Salazar explains. “It is mind blowing that we get to do it again.”
Marc J. Franklin
“When I walk into the theatre, everyone is like, ‘There is nowhere else on earth I’d rather be.’ What that brings is a real tangible love and connection. I’m so excited for people to see that and be a part of it.”
Marc J. Franklin
"Yesterday was an emotional day at the theatre for me. I realized that we’re surrounded by geniuses in this room. There is so much love and care being put into this production, and I’ve never been a part of anything like it. Yesterday, I sat down next to Joe [Iconis] and was like ‘You changed my life.’ I feel overflowing with joy."
Marc J. Franklin
Marc J. Franklin
"This show has allowed me to be a part of something that helps people and touch people’s lives, and that’s the best. Seeing firsthand what this show means [to the audience] is the greatest gift that I could ever ask for."
Marc J. Franklin