Stars in the House Welcomes Girls5eva's Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, More June 2

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the new Peacock series Girls5eva June 2.

Guests include co-stars Tony nominee Sara Bareilles, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy winner Paula Pell, and author, actor, and host Busy Philipps, plus creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

WATCH:Girls5Eva's Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps Sing 'Wannabe'

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

