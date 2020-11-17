Stars in the House Welcomes Grammy Nominee Jim Brickman November 17

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman November 17 at 8 PM.

Brickman, who will be joined by a host of friends, will also offer a benefit concert for The Actors Fund November 28 entitled Brickman for Broadway Christmas Live. That evening, as previously announced, will feature Adrienne Warren, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Matt Doyle, Max von Essen, Shoshana Bean, Megan Hilty, and Wayne Brady.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

