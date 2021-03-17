Stars in the House Welcomes Head Over Heels' Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Jeremy Kushnier, More March 17

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Head Over Heels' Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Jeremy Kushnier, More March 17
By Andrew Gans
Mar 17, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series, which launched March 16, 2020, benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, continues its anniversary week of programming March 17 at 8 PM ET with a reunion of actors from the 2018 Broadway musical Head Over Heels.

Guests include Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York, and Tom Alan Robbins.

READ: 365 Streaming Moments That Got Us Through 365 Days of the Broadway Shutdown

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“We can’t believe it has been a year! We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of our viewers, who send in donations from all over the world,” said Rudetsky and Wesley in a recent statement. “We thought that after the first few weeks, contributions would dwindle and the show would be more about bringing some joy and positivity during these dark times. But the fact that we have been able to do both—deliver fun and financial support—is beyond our wildest dreams. We are so grateful to our team behind the scenes, Dr. Jon LaPook, the thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, who have made Stars in the House the success that it is. We are looking forward to the day that Broadway reopens, but in the meantime, we will be here!”

New shows—streaming Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back at Head Over Heels on Broadway

Look Back at Head Over Heels on Broadway

34 PHOTOS
Broadway_Marquee_December_2018_HR
Head Over Heels at the Hudson Theatre Roberto Araujo
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1591 final_HR.jpg
Cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0454 final_HR.jpg
Tanya Haglund, Samantha Pollino, Bonnie Milligan, Ari Groover, and Amber Ardolino in Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0425 final_HR.jpg
Taylor Iman Jones and cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0629 final_HR.jpg
Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, and cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1618 final_HR.jpg
Peppermint and cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0466 final_HR.jpg
Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha in Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0392 final_HR.jpg
Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier in Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0635 final_HR.jpg
Cast of Head Over Heels Joan Marcus
Cast
Cast on opening of Head Over Heels Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.