Stars in the House Welcomes Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Keala Settle, and More January 22

By Andrew Gans
Jan 22, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the couple's Concert for America fundraising series January 22.

Guests include Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Bebe Neuwirth, Tony nominee Keala Settle, Lisa Mordente, and more. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—now streaming Tuesday-Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

The monthly series of fundraising concerts wrapped up the year on December 27 in Big Sky, Montana.

