Stars in the House Welcomes Kevin Chamberlin, Karole Foreman, Teresa Huang, More April 6

Dennis Hensley guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents another game night April 6 at 8 PM ET.

Dennis Hensley guest hosts the evening, joined by three-time Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin, Danny Casillas, Karole Foreman, Teresa Huang, Felix Pire, and Erin Quinn.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

