Stars in the House Welcomes Krystal Joy Brown, Stark Sands, and Pearl Sun April 20

Charl Brown guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Motown the Musical Tony nominee Charl Brown guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, April 20.

Brown's guests include Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton), Tony nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), and Pearl Sun (Come From Away). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

