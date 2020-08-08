Stars in the House Welcomes LaChanze, Jessie Mueller, Melissa Manchester, Barry Manilow to #SaveTheArts August 8

By Andrew Gans
Aug 08, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley celebrates the ongoing campaign.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the #SavetheArts campaign August 8.

Guests include Tony winners LaChanze (The Color Purple) and Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Grammy winners Melissa Manchester and Barry Manilow.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Catch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

