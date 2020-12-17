Stars in the House Welcomes Laura Benanti and Cast of HBO Max Documentary Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 December 17

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights the HBO Max documentary Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 December 17 at 8 PM ET. Watch the stream above.

Scheduled guests include Tony winner Laura Benanti, who produced the film, plus cast members Alana Bright, Annie Leppert, Elizabeth Ramirez, Fischer Barnett, Isaiah Valbrun, Jeffrey Corenelius, and Joseph Nalieth.

READ: Laura Benanti-Produced Documentary Special Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 Premieres December 17

Inspired by the Tony winner's #SunshineSongs social media campaign, the documentary follows seven teenage musical theatre artists whose lives were upended by COVID-19.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

