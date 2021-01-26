Stars in the House Welcomes Lea Salonga, Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara January 26

By Andrew Gans
Jan 26, 2021
 
Nina West is the guest host for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, offers Nina West's Disney Legends Party January 26.

Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race alum West, guests include Oscar- and Tony-winning composer Alan Menken, Tony winner Lea Salonga (Aladdin, Mulan, Miss Saigon), Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, Crazy for You), and Paige O'Hara (Beauty and the Beast). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

Disney_on_Broadway_DragCon_2019_HR
Nina West Marc J. Franklin

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway

From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway

The Tony and Academy Award winner celebrates his birthday July 22.

36 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
King David
Cast of <i>King David</i>
Cast of King David
Beauty and the Beast Playbill - Opening Night
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty_and_the_Beast_Original_Broadway_Cast_01_HR.jpg
Tom Bosley and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus/Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Beauty_and_the_Beast_Original_Broadway_Cast_05_HR.jpg
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus/Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Susan Egan
Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Little Shop of Horrors Playbill - Opening Night, Aug 2003
Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i> on Broadway
Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler in Little Shop of Horrors Paul Kolnik
(l.-r.) Kerry Butler and Hunter Foster in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors
Kerry Butler and Hunter Foster in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors Photo by Paul Kolnick
