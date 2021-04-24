Stars in the House Welcomes Mandy Gonzalez and Andrea McArdle April 24

By Andrew Gans
Apr 24, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents another game night April 24 with Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked) and Tony nominee Andrea McArdle (Annie, Les Misérables).

Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Watch Mandy Gonzalez Read an Excerpt From Her New Book Fearless

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

24 PHOTOS
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Andrea McArdle as Annie w. Sandy_HR.jpg
Sandy and Andrea McArdle Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Andrea McArdle as Annie, Sandy Faison as Grace and Reid Shelton_HR.jpg
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Dorothy Loudon_HR.jpg
Dorothy Loudon and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle in the original Broadway production of Annie Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks and Andrea McArdle_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle and cast_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Danielle Brisebois _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Danielle Brisebois_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks and Sandy Faison_HR.jpg
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
