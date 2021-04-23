Stars in the House Welcomes Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. April 23

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Grammy winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. April 23.

McCoo, who stepped into the role of Julie in the most recent Broadway revival of Show Boat, was the lead female vocalist of the 5th Dimension. Since 1969 she has been married to singer Billy Davis Jr., founder and a co-member of that famed singing group. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

