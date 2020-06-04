Stars in the House Welcomes Mary Wilson

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes entertainment icon Mary Wilson, the co-founder and co-star of The Supremes whose theatrical credits include Beehive and Grandma Sylvia's Funeral, June 4 at 8 PM.

Wilson, who has performed with orchestras and symphonies around the world, is also the author of Dreamgirl: My Life as a Supreme, Supreme Faith: Someday We'll be Together, and Supreme Glamour. Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

