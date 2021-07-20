Stars in the House Welcomes NaTasha Yvette Williams, Lillias White, Darius de Haas, More July 20

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents The Road to the Olympics Game Night with Black Theatre United July 20.

Black Theatre United was formed last year to help protect Black people, Black talent, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country.

Guests include Darius de Haas, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Tony winner Lillias White, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: NaTasha Yvette Williams, Cleo King, More Will Join Norm Lewis and Michael Urie in Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to Black Theatre United, click here.





