Stars in the House Welcomes National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter and More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series, which benefits The Actors Fund, spotlights the NEA and the CARES Act November 19.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, November 19 at 8 PM ET. Carter will be joined by representatives from several theatres that received grants from the CARES Act: Emika Abe, Woolly Mammoth; Matt Gutschick, Rose Theater; Leslie Ishii, Perseverance Theatre; Eric Johnson, Honolulu Theatre for Youth; Jamil Jude, True Colors; Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater; and Stephanie Ybarra, Baltimore Center Stage. Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

