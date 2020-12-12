Stars in the House Welcomes Original Chicago Revival Stars Bebe Neuwirth, Denise Faye, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, More December 12

Stars in the House Welcomes Original Chicago Revival Stars Bebe Neuwirth, Denise Faye, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, More December 12
By Andrew Gans
Dec 12, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the merry murderesses from the original Broadway company of the Tony-winning revival of Chicago December 12.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The 8 PM ET YouTube stream features Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Caitlin Carter, Denise Faye, Leigh Zimmerman, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Mary Ann Lamb, and Mindy Cooper Grenke.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Revival Cast of Chicago

Look Back at the Original Broadway Revival Cast of Chicago

14 PHOTOS
Bebe Neuwirth and the company of <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and the company Dan Chevkin
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth, Bebe by Max Vadukul 02_HR.jpg
Bebe Neuwirth Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Naughton, James by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
James Naughton Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Lewis, Marcia by Max Vadukal_HR.jpg
Marcia Lewis Max Vadukul
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Grey, Joel by Max Vadukul_HR.jpg
Joel Grey Max Vadukul
Ann Reinking
Ann Reinking
Anne Reinking with Bebe Neuwirth in Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth and Anne Reinking Photo by Photo by Max Vadukw
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in Chicago.
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking Photo by Dan Chavkin
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking in <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking Max Vadukel
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in<i> Chicago</i>
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking
