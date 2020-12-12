Stars in the House Welcomes Original Chicago Revival Stars Bebe Neuwirth, Denise Faye, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, More December 12

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the merry murderesses from the original Broadway company of the Tony-winning revival of Chicago December 12.

The 8 PM ET YouTube stream features Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Caitlin Carter, Denise Faye, Leigh Zimmerman, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Mary Ann Lamb, and Mindy Cooper Grenke.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

