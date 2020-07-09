Stars in the House Welcomes Oscar Nominee Rosie Perez

Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Oscar Nominee Rosie Perez
By Andrew Gans
Jul 09, 2020
 
The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Oscar nominee Rosie Perez (Fearless, Rise, Fish in the Dark, Reckless) July 9 at 8 PM.

Watch the stream above.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

First Look at Auli'i Cravalho, Josh Radnor, and Rosie Perez in NBC’s Theatre-Focused Drama Rise

First Look at Auli'i Cravalho, Josh Radnor, and Rosie Perez in NBC’s Theatre-Focused Drama Rise

The show will premiere March 13, 2018 at 10 PM.

25 PHOTOS
Rise_TV_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_02_HR.jpg
Auli'i Cravalho and Damon J. Gillespie Peter Kramer/NBC
Rise_TV_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_03_HR.jpg
Rosie Perez and Josh Radnor Peter Kramer/NBC
Rise_TV_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Rosie Perez Peter Kramer/NBC
Rise_TV_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_05_HR.jpg
Damon J. Gillespie Peter Kramer/NBC
Rise_TV_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_04_HR.jpg
Josh Radnor, Ellie Desautels, Auli'i Cravalho, Shannon Purser, Sean Grandillo, Ted Sutherland, and Amy Forsyth Peter Kramer/NBC
Rise_TV_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_06_HR.jpg
Josh Radnor and Ellie Desautels Peter Kramer/NBC
Rise_TV_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_07_HR.jpg
Erin Kommor, Katherine Reis, and Ellie Desautels Peter Kramer/NBC
RISE_TV_Show_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Josh Radnor and Ted Sutherland Peter Kramer/NBC
RISE_TV_Show_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_03_HR.jpg
Marley Shelton Peter Kramer/NBC
RISE_TV_Show_NBC_Production_Photo_2018_02_HR.jpg
Marley Shelton and Josh Radnor Peter Kramer/NBC
