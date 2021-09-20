Stars in the House Welcomes Peppermint, Sis, and Jax Jackson September 20

By Andrew Gans
Sep 20, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates trans and non-binary artists September 20.

Guests include Peppermint, Sis, and Jax Jackson, who will discuss the recent Trans March on Broadway as well as their hopes for representation in the New York theatre. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Sis
Sis Michaelah Reynolds

READ: Stars in the House Town Hall Event, Featuring Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, Kelli O'Hara, More, Sets New Date

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Go Inside the Trans March on Broadway, Organized by Sis

34 PHOTOS
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Brie Underwood, Piper Hadley, Madison Moore, and Mickey Skinner Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Sierra Nicole, Matt Lipchitz, Shoshana Medney, Celia Rose Gooding, Kelle Massey, Gage Tarlton, and Hailey Medrano Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Thani Brant, Daelynn Jorif, Erica Ito, Sarah Juliano, and Madison McBride Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Sis Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Jayae Riley Jr. Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Jayae Riley Jr. Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Iris Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Iris Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Nora Schell Rebecca J. Michelson
Trans March on Broadway_August 2021_HR
Nora Schell Rebecca J. Michelson
