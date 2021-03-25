Stars in the House Welcomes Ruthie Ann Miles, Ann Harada, David Henry Hwang, More March 25

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights Asian-Americans in the theatre, including a discussion about the xenophobia against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States, March 25.

Guests include Tony winners Ruthie Ann Miles and David Henry Hwang, Ann Harada, Jose Llana, and Pearl Sun, who will be joined by a representative from the National Immigration Law Center. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stop AAPI Hate: A Resource Guide to Support the Asian-American Community

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

