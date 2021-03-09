Stars in the House Welcomes Ruthie Ann Miles, Annie Golden, Saycon Sengbloh, More March 9

Anika Larsen and Nicole Lewis co-host Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Women's History Month March 9 at 8 PM ET with a stream entitled What I Learned About Women’s History Through the Roles I Played.

Host Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and co-host Nicole Lewis (Hair) welcome Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Annie Golden (Assassins), Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Patricia Noonan (writer of Sweetwater), and Saycon Sengbloh (The Color Purple), as well as Associate Professor of Design at SUNY New Paltz Andrea Varga, who will analyze show costumes and discuss how women’s lives throughout history have been determined and reflected by the clothes they wear.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

