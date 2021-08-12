Stars in the House Welcomes Sandy Duncan August 12

By Andrew Gans
Aug 12, 2021
 
SITH Public Liaison Diane Kelber guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Staff Takeover Week continues on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, August 12.

SITH Public Liaison Diane Kelber guest hosts the evening featuring three-time Tony nominee Sandy Duncan (Peter Pan, The Boy Friend, Canterbury Tales). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.


