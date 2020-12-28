Stars in the House Welcomes Santino Fontana, Jelani Alladin, Joan Allen, Schele Williams, More, December 28

Plays in the House: Our Final Bow is co-hosted by Andréa Burns and her husband, streaming director Peter Flynn.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents Plays in the House: Our Final Bow December 28 at 8 PM ET.

Co-hosted by In the Heights and On Your Feet! star Andréa Burns and husband, director Peter Flynn, the stream—with technical direction by their son Hudson—marks the 30th Plays in the House broadcast. Guests include artists from previous episodes: Jelani Alladin, Joan Allen, Charles Busch, Peter Friedman, Santino Fontana, Dell Howlett, Rob McClure, Krysta Rodriguez, David Staller, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Nik Walker, and Schele Williams.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

