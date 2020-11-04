Stars in the House Welcomes Sierra Boggess and Montego Glover November 4

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Sierra Boggess and Montego Glover November 4
By Andrew Gans
Nov 04, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes former It Shoulda Been You co-stars Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera) and Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Les Misérables) November 4 at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

WATCH: Stars in the House's 10-Hour Election Day Marathon, With Annette Bening, Vanessa Williams, Josh Groban, More

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Sierra Boggess, David Burtka, Tyne Daly, Montego Glover Star in Broadway's It Shoulda Been You

Sierra Boggess, David Burtka, Tyne Daly, Montego Glover Star in Broadway's It Shoulda Been You

It Shoulda Been You, the recent Broadway musical comedy about a wedding gone awry that starred Tyne Daly, Lisa Howard, Harriet Harris, David Burtka and Sierra Boggess, is released digitally Aug. 21.

12 PHOTOS
Lisa Howard and Tyne Daly
Lisa Howard and Tyne Daly Joan Marcus
Chip Zien, Anne L. Nathan, Josh Grisetti, Tyne Daly and Adam Heller
Chip Zien, Anne L. Nathan, Josh Grisetti, Tyne Daly and Adam Heller Joan Marcus
Lisa Howard and Sierra Boggess
Lisa Howard and Sierra Boggess Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess, Tyne Daly, Lisa Howard, Harriet Harris and Montego Glover
Sierra Boggess, Tyne Daly, Lisa Howard, Harriet Harris and Montego Glover Joan Marcus
Anne L. Nathan, Edward Hibbert, Adam Heller, and Lisa Howard
Anne L. Nathan, Edward Hibbert, Adam Heller, and Lisa Howard Joan Marcus
Harriet Harris
Harriet Harris Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess and David Burtka
Sierra Boggess and David Burtka Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess, Nick Spangler, Montego Glover and David Burtka
Sierra Boggess, Nick Spangler, Montego Glover and David Burtka Joan Marcus
Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, and Tyne Daly in <i>It Shoulda Been You</i>
Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, and Tyne Daly Joan Marcus
Nick Spangler and Montego Glover
Nick Spangler and Montego Glover Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.