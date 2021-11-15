Stars in the House Welcomes Sierra Boggess, Karen Mason, Ryan Silverman, More November 15

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—spotlights the new podcast Burnt, which examines the trials and tribulations of the ill-fated musical Rebecca, November 15.

Guests include Sierra Boggess, Karen Mason, Ryan Silverman, stage manager Tripp Phillips, journalist Philip Boroff, and Blake Ross, who executive-produced the podcast. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

