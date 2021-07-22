Stars in the House Welcomes Six's Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly July 22

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents another The Road to the Olympics Game Night July 22.

Guests include Six stars Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly plus Jack Plotnick. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Six Musical Announces New Broadway Opening Date

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.



