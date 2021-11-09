Stars in the House Welcomes Some Lovers Creators Steven Sater and Burt Bacharach November 9

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Some Lovers Creators Steven Sater and Burt Bacharach November 9
By Andrew Gans
Nov 09, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—welcomes Tony-nominated composer Burt Bacharach (Promises, Promises) and Tony-winning lyricist and librettist Steven Sater (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart) November 9. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Bacharach and Sater have penned the new musical Some Lovers, a Gift of the Magi–inspired original story by Sater centered on a couple caught between their present and past. The musical had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2011, with Sater and Bacharach continuing to work on and revise the work in the years since. A concert version played Lincoln Center in 2016, and a full production was held at London's The Other Palace in 2017. Broadway Records' concept album is now available digitally and will have a physical release November 26.

Watch Ramin Karimloo Record 'Welcome to My World' From New Burt Bacharach-Steven Sater Musical

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway

Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn and Sean Hayes
Tony Goldwyn and Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth, Dick Latessa and Sean Hayes
Kristin Chenoweth, Dick Latessa and Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn and Kristin Chenoweth
Tony Goldwyn and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Sean Hayes and Katie Finneran
Sean Hayes and Katie Finneran Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn
Tony Goldwyn Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Company Joan Marcus
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Brooks Ashmanskas, Ken Land, Peter Benson and Seán Martin Hingston
Brooks Ashmanskas, Ken Land, Peter Benson and Seán Martin Hingston Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.