Stars in the House Welcomes Some Lovers Creators Steven Sater and Burt Bacharach November 9

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—welcomes Tony-nominated composer Burt Bacharach (Promises, Promises) and Tony-winning lyricist and librettist Steven Sater (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart) November 9. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Bacharach and Sater have penned the new musical Some Lovers, a Gift of the Magi–inspired original story by Sater centered on a couple caught between their present and past. The musical had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2011, with Sater and Bacharach continuing to work on and revise the work in the years since. A concert version played Lincoln Center in 2016, and a full production was held at London's The Other Palace in 2017. Broadway Records' concept album is now available digitally and will have a physical release November 26.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

