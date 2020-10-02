Stars in the House Welcomes Stars of Broadway's Mean Girls October 2

By Andrew Gans
Oct 02, 2020
 
Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson, and Taylor Louderman stop by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites original cast members from the Broadway musical Mean Girls October 2 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Tony nominee Grey Henson, and Tony nominee Taylor Louderman.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

A First Look at Mean Girls on Broadway

The musical, based on the 2004 comedy, features a book by original screenwriter Tina Fey, is set to open at the August Wilson Theatre April 8.

12 PHOTOS
Erika Henningsen and cast Joan Marcus
Grey Henson, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Erika Henningsen Joan Marcus
Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell, and Erika Henningsen Joan Marcus
Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen Joan Marcus
Cast Joan Marcus
Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, and Kate Rockwell Joan Marcus
Kerry Butler and Erika Henningsen Joan Marcus
The original cast of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
Barrett Wilbert Weed Joan Marcus
Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson Joan Marcus
