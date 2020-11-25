Stars in the House Welcomes The Cher Show's Micaela Diamond and More November 25

By Andrew Gans
Nov 25, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will cook Thanksgiving dishes (including a baked brie and gravy) with The Cher Show's Micaela Diamond November 25 at 8 PM ET.

Guests also include stars who'll make appearances in the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Photos: Getting Into Character with The Cher Show’s Micaela Diamond

20 PHOTOS
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Micaela Diamond, the 19-year-old playing Babe in The Cher Show, relaxes before beginning her transformation into the iconic pop star. Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
With a fresh face, Diamond applies foundation. Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Micaela Diamond Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Micaela Diamond Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Diamond sets her eyelashes, giving Babe the wide-eyed look of young Cher. Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Micaela Diamond Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Micaela Diamond Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Makeup Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Micaela Diamond Marc J. Franklin
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Micaeala_Diamond_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Micaela Diamond Marc J. Franklin
