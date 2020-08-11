Stars in the House Welcomes The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond August 12

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond August 12
By Andrew Gans
Aug 11, 2020
 
This episode of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's series benefiting The Actors Fund had been originally scheduled to stream August 11.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the title players of the 2018 Broadway musical The Cher Show August 12.

Guests include Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, Wicked), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (NBC’s live Jesus Christ Superstar), who each played different incarnations of Cher in the bio-musical.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

This episode of the series had been scheduled to stream August 11 but was delayed. Catch the stream tonight at 8 PM ET in the video above.

The Cher Show won two Tony Awards: Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and frequent Cher collaborator Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Photos: The Cher Show On Broadway

Photos: The Cher Show On Broadway

11 PHOTOS
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, and Micaela Diamond Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Jarrod Spector and Micaela Diamond Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Jarrod Spector and Teal Wicks Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Stephanie J. Block Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Jarrod Spector Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Micaela Diamond and cast Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Michael Berresse Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Stephanie J. Block and cast Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.