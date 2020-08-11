Stars in the House Welcomes The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond August 12

This episode of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's series benefiting The Actors Fund had been originally scheduled to stream August 11.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the title players of the 2018 Broadway musical The Cher Show August 12.

Guests include Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, Wicked), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (NBC’s live Jesus Christ Superstar), who each played different incarnations of Cher in the bio-musical.

This episode of the series had been scheduled to stream August 11 but was delayed. Catch the stream tonight at 8 PM ET in the video above.

The Cher Show won two Tony Awards: Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and frequent Cher collaborator Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

