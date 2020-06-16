Stars in the House Welcomes The Phantom of the Opera Stars Ali Ewoldt, Rebecca Luker, Sierra Boggess, More

The June 16 live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes actors who have all played soprano Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, June 16 at 8 PM.

Guests include Ali Ewoldt, Rebecca Luker, Sierra Boggess, Patti Cohenour, and Gay Willis. Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

