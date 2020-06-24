Stars in the House Welcomes Tony Nominee Vanessa Williams June 24

By Andrew Gans
Jun 24, 2020
 
The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, The Trip to Bountiful, Ugly Betty) and NAACP Legal Defense Fund Associate Director-Counsel Janai Nelson June 24 at 8 PM.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

Look Back at Vanessa Williams' Broadway Debut in Kiss of the Spider Woman

Look Back at Vanessa Williams’ Broadway Debut in Kiss of the Spider Woman

