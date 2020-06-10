Stars in the House Welcomes Tony Winner Betty Buckley

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Tony winner Betty Buckley (Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Hello, Dolly!) June 10 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.
Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.
New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.