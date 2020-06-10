Stars in the House Welcomes Tony Winner Betty Buckley

By Andrew Gans
Jun 10, 2020
 
The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Tony winner Betty Buckley (Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Hello, Dolly!) June 10 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley

From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley

Look back at the stage career of Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, spanning more than 40 years.

45 PHOTOS
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_Betty_Buckley_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_01_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley, William Daniels, and Howard Da Silva in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley in <i>1776</I>
Betty Buckley in 1776
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_Betty_Buckley_Ken_Howard_HR.jpg
William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, Betty Buckley, and Ken Howard in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's Promises, Promises
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts, and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley2_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley and cast in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
