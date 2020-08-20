Stars in the House Welcomes Tony Winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty August 20

By Andrew Gans
Aug 20, 2020
 
The daily live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Tony Award-winning Ragtime creators Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty August 20.

Ahrens and Flaherty's numerous collaborations include Ragtime, Once On This Island, Anastasia, Rocky, Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, A Man of No Importance, Seussical, Dessa Rose, and The Glorious Ones.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

