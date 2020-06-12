Stars in the House Welcomes University of Michigan Young Alums

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes recent University of Michigan alums Leanne Antonio, Griffin Binnicker, Commodore C. Primous, III, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Ben Jackson Walker June 12 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

The 8 PM stream June 12 will welcome cast members from the original Broadway company of Cats, including Tony winner Betty Buckley, Donna King, Tony nominee Terrence Mann, and Ken Page.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

