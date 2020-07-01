Stars in the House Welcomes Vasthy Mompoint, Christopher Gattelli, Joseph Benincasa, Tom Viola

Benefits and Galas
By Andrew Gans
Jul 01, 2020
 
The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Actors Fund President and CEO Joseph Benincasa, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola, Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and actor Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom) July 1 at 8 PM ET.

Watch the stream above.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Money raised during the stream will go to The Actors Fund.
Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Flynn also serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.



